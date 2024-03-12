aelf Trading Up 9.9% Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $502.29 million and $18.15 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001543 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000930 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000007 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,652,471 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

