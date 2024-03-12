AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. 6,881,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,451,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 984.98 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

