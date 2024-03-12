Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO) Short Interest Up 254.9% in February

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 249,500 shares, a growth of 254.9% from the February 14th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Performance

NYSE EXTO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,454. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97. Almacenes Éxito has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almacenes Éxito

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the third quarter valued at $122,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the third quarter valued at $353,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Almacenes Éxito during the third quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000.

Almacenes Éxito Company Profile

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

