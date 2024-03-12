ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 268.8% from the February 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGRO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,593. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $29.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

