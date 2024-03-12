AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Trading Down 6%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.61 and last traded at $34.70. Approximately 277,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 614,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ATRC. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

Get AtriCure alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ATRC

AtriCure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.39.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $770,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 127.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 65,653 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 1.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 17.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 251,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after buying an additional 37,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.