Austin Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 535,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,928,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,274,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,543,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,129 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,805.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 968,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 917,785 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,306,000 after purchasing an additional 464,470 shares during the period.

DFEM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,105. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

