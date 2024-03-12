Austin Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 209,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 2.6% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,165. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

