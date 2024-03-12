Austin Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)

Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 52,132 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KEMQ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.96. 2,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,291. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $13.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.85. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Profile

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

