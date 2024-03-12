Austin Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.52 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 191,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 123,900.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. 875,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,066. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.