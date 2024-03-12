Austin Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 434,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,578,000. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.32% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $48.32 during trading on Tuesday. 53,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,965. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $48.64.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

