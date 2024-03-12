Austin Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

PRF traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 214,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,061. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

