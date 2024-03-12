Austin Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,988,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,840 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 56.3% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 825.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 40,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TXN traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $174.27. 2,979,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,578,857. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.57. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

