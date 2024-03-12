Austin Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,360,230 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,360,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,366,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 11.6% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,197 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,374,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,603,000 after acquiring an additional 225,134 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808,548 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 969,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,735. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $31.43.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

