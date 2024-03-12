Austin Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,661 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.43. 3,392,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,033,249. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

