Austin Wealth Management LLC Takes $316,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after buying an additional 6,955,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,459,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,582,080. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

