Austin Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 57,379 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,402.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,074,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,446,000 after buying an additional 6,791,529 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.40. 315,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,595. The stock has a market cap of $699.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.