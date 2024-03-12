Austin Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,463,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,928,000 after buying an additional 39,381 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,337,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,978,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,365,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after buying an additional 1,760,868 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VT stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.69. 1,310,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.28. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $86.13 and a 12-month high of $110.02.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

