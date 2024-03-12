Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.80. The stock had a trading volume of 264,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,564. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.33. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $325.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXON shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,152 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,454. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.