Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

BBAR stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. 1,582,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,423. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.18 million. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 100.0% during the third quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

