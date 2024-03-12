BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the February 14th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,088,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BANDAI NAMCO Stock Performance
Shares of NCBDY stock traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$9.78. The company had a trading volume of 51,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,508. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.22. BANDAI NAMCO has a 12 month low of C$8.72 and a 12 month high of C$12.50.
About BANDAI NAMCO
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BANDAI NAMCO
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.