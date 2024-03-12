BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the February 14th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,088,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Stock Performance

Shares of NCBDY stock traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$9.78. The company had a trading volume of 51,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,508. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.22. BANDAI NAMCO has a 12 month low of C$8.72 and a 12 month high of C$12.50.

About BANDAI NAMCO

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

