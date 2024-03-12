Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2521 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Up 1.9 %
OTCMKTS:BKHYY traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $45.85. 192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.06. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $46.99.
About Bank Hapoalim B.M.
