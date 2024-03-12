Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2521 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:BKHYY traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $45.85. 192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.06. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.