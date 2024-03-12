Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Short Interest Update

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 273.1% from the February 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OZKAP traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.84. 11,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,360. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

