Basswood Capital Management, L Purchases 15,000 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 475,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,692,151.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regional Management alerts:

On Thursday, March 7th, Basswood Capital Management, L bought 4,287 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,558.13.

On Thursday, February 15th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 13,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $290,680.00.

Regional Management Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE RM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,649. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $34.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 41.17 and a quick ratio of 41.16. The stock has a market cap of $230.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. Regional Management had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $141.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,738,000 after acquiring an additional 56,424 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Regional Management by 1,549.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 42,614 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regional Management by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 32,901 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regional Management by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RM shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RM

About Regional Management

(Get Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.