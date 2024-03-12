Belden Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Belden has a dividend payout ratio of 2.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Belden to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Belden Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Belden stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.19. 20,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,697. Belden has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $169,208.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 11.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Belden by 153.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Stories

