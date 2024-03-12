Beldex (BDX) Price Up 17.9% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0478 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $296.47 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.01 or 0.05585288 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00074893 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00011384 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00019678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00020482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00018833 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

