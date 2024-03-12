Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 20,609 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at $771,672,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 521,804 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

On Thursday, January 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 740,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $22,214,800.00.

Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance

NYSE BRK-B traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $404.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,138 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.67.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

