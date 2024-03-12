Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 521,804 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,753,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,994,911.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.
- On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.
- On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.
- On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.
- On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
LLYVK stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. 207,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,099. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95.
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
