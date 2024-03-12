Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 521,804 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,753,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,994,911.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

LLYVK stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. 207,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,099. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $3,249,000.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

