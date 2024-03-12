Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Purchases $15,581,067.44 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 521,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,753,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,994,911.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 584,650 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $17,405,030.50.

Shares of BRK-A stock traded up $1,954.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $609,710.00. 11,567 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $586,088.46.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

