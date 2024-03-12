BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Greef Roderick De Sells 7,249 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $120,333.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,666,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Friday, January 19th, Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $44,279.92.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 529,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,624. The firm has a market cap of $754.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,721,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,646,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,789,000 after buying an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after buying an additional 2,191,002 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after buying an additional 486,631 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.