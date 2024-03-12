BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Greef Roderick De Sells 7,249 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $120,333.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,666,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 19th, Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $44,279.92.
BioLife Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 529,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,624. The firm has a market cap of $754.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $24.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BioLife Solutions Company Profile
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
Featured Articles
