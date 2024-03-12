BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 143.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCAT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. 1,484,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,226. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $15.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 93,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,154.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,623,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,991,967.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 1,032,880 shares of company stock worth $15,769,367 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

–

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.