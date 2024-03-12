Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 120,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,346. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

In other Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $32,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

