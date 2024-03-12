BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BST traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 117,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,775. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $37.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

