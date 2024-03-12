BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:BST traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 117,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,775. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $37.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.