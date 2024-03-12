Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROGW) & Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Critical Review

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) and Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Plains GP shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Plains GP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Plains GP and Brooge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains GP 0.41% 1.33% 0.69% Brooge Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains GP $48.71 billion 0.07 $198.00 million $1.02 17.08 Brooge Energy $116.05 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Plains GP and Brooge Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Plains GP has higher revenue and earnings than Brooge Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Plains GP and Brooge Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains GP 2 1 2 1 2.33 Brooge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plains GP presently has a consensus target price of $17.43, suggesting a potential upside of 0.05%. Given Plains GP’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plains GP is more favorable than Brooge Energy.

Summary

Plains GP beats Brooge Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks. It engages in the loading and unloading services at terminals; NGL fractionation and isomerization services; and natural gas and condensate processing services. The company offers logistics services to producers, refiners, and other customers. PAA GP Holdings LLC operates as a general partner of the company. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Brooge Holdings Limited and changed its name to Brooge Energy Limited in April 2020. Brooge Energy Limited was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

