Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the February 14th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNTMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. 71,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,409. Cansortium has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

