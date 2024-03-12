Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the February 14th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cansortium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CNTMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. 71,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,409. Cansortium has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.
Cansortium Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cansortium
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.