Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.22.

Casey's General Stores Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $4.73 on Tuesday, hitting $294.03. 604,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,566. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $314.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.34 and its 200 day moving average is $276.17.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey's General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Casey's General Stores

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $21,993,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 41.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 114.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile



Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

