Centrifuge (CFG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $44.94 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $44.94 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 527,296,847 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 527,257,886 with 475,222,096 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.77367394 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $4,861,060.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

