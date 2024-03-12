C&F Financial Co. (CFFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on April 1st

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

C&F Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

NASDAQ CFFI opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $174.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.33. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.08.

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $31.75 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFFI. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

