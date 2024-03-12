Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Chubb were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of CB stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.19. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $258.15.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
