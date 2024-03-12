Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) COO Shane Ward Sells 20,473 Shares

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) COO Shane Ward sold 20,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $13,716.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,175.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

CDTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,601. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 54,310 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 400.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 76,386 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 540,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 403,472 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,609 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

