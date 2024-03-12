Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CFO Sells $697,100.00 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Scott Herren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

On Monday, December 18th, Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42.

On Thursday, December 14th, Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

CSCO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.07. 17,586,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,650,338. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.