Comparing EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) & Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Impac Mortgage and EPR Properties.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A EPR Properties 1 6 3 0 2.20

EPR Properties has a consensus price target of $48.55, suggesting a potential upside of 13.22%. Given EPR Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than Impac Mortgage.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impac Mortgage $8.60 million 0.13 -$39.43 million ($1.71) -0.02 EPR Properties $705.67 million 4.60 $173.05 million $1.97 21.77

This table compares Impac Mortgage and EPR Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Impac Mortgage. Impac Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of EPR Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Impac Mortgage and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impac Mortgage N/A -1,309.14% -37.12% EPR Properties 24.52% 6.96% 3.03%

Summary

EPR Properties beats Impac Mortgage on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities. The Real Estate Services segment performs servicing and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolio. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment is composed of residual interests in securitization trusts. The company was founded by Joseph R. Tomkinson in August 1995 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

