Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the February 14th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 88,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,207. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $28.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3373 per share. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

