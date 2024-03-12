Compound (COMP) Price Tops $88.29 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Compound token can now be bought for about $88.29 or 0.00123464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $714.03 million and $125.97 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00041789 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00018766 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002784 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000074 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,087,437 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,087,420.92515881 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 90.92610719 USD and is up 5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 471 active market(s) with $107,395,779.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

