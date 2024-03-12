Compound Price Tops $88.41 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $715.63 million and approximately $125.14 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for $88.41 or 0.00122773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00042714 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00018728 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002764 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000075 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,094,447 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,087,420.92515881 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 90.92610719 USD and is up 5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 471 active market(s) with $107,395,779.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

