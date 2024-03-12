Creditcoin Achieves Market Cap of $316.77 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $316.77 million and approximately $96.27 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 66.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001368 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00003944 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 320,798,691 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

