CRH plc (CRH) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on April 17th

CRH plc (LON:CRHGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CRH stock opened at GBX 6,408 ($82.10) on Tuesday. CRH has a 1 year low of GBX 3,736 ($47.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,718 ($86.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,081.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,816.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

