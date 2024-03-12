Crypterium (CRPT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $496,323.57

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0656 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $496,323.57 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,844,402 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

