CyberConnect Price Hits $11.88 on Top Exchanges (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One CyberConnect token can now be purchased for approximately $11.88 or 0.00016505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CyberConnect has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. CyberConnect has a market cap of $234.18 million and approximately $53.90 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect’s genesis date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,704,700 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @cyberconnecthq. The official website for CyberConnect is cyberconnect.me. CyberConnect’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/cyberconnecthq.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberConnect (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. CyberConnect has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 19,704,700 in circulation. The last known price of CyberConnect is 11.68187812 USD and is up 4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $54,338,532.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyberconnect.me/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

