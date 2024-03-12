DEI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $112.79 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $198.59 million and approximately $112.79 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00137142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008275 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

