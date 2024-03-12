Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.00

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00002798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $2.62 billion and approximately $11.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.01713492 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

